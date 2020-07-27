State reports 561 new positive COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 561 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Monday.

The deaths, which occurred between July 24 and 26, grow the state’s death toll to 2,709.

The total number of positive cases now stand at 62,907. Overall, 707,791 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can see more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported another death and 30 new positive cases. The death toll is now at 153, with total positive cases in the county at 3,383.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.