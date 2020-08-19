State reports 506 new positive COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 506 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Wednesday.

The deaths, which occurred between Aug. 14 and 18, push the state’s death toll to 2,968.

Total positive cases now stand at 82,336. Overall, 934,033 Hoosiers have been tested.

More numbers can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported another death and 28 new positive cases. Five of those are probable antigen cases, with 23 confirmed cases. Total cases are now at 4,425. The death toll is now at 169.

As a reminder, the county and state numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.