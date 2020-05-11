State reports 32 additional deaths, 511 new positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 32 additional deaths and 511 new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The deaths, which happened between April 24 and May 10, push the state’s death toll to 1,411. Total positive cases are now at 24,627. Nearly 147,000 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more stats at the state’s dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, another person has died and 38 more tested positive. The death toll now stands at 61, with a total of 824 positive cases.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.