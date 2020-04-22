State reports 31 deaths due to COVID-19; new cases under 400

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 31 new deaths due to COVID-19 Wednesday, but new cases dropped.

The death toll now stands at 661, with the 31 additional deaths occurring between April 2 and April 21. New positive cases were at 394, down from 431 reported yesterday.

However, the department says a technology issue is once again the reason for lower new case totals: “The new cases/tests reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections. The additional positive cases not included in today’s report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately.”

There are 12,438 positive cases in the state, with 69,470 Hoosiers tested.

You can view the state’s full dashboard here.