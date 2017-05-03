State Report: local grads choosing local colleges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More Allen County high school graduates are looking local for their college education.

Most of the students who graduated from either Fort Wayne Community Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools or East Allen County Schools in 2015 chose to enroll in either IPFW or Ivy Tech Community College, according to the Journal Gazette, while Southwest Allen County Schools students made either IPFW or Indiana University in Bloomington their top two picks.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s 2017 College Readiness Report says almost half of high school graduates chose an in-state public college, with only 8% going out-of-state.

IPFW was the most popular choice for Allen County students, but Ivy Tech got the most enrollments statewide.