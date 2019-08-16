State Rep. defends controversial Facebook comment

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A state lawmaker’s online post about a Fort Wayne rape case is drawing accusations of racism.

Republican State Representative Jim Lucas posted a picture of a noose on the Facebook post of an Indianapolis TV station about the guilty plea of Marquise Dozier to three counts of rape.

Dozier, who is black, will be sentenced next month in Allen Superior Court.

Lucas’ post was criticized by some who pointed out the connection between a noose and lynchings in the past, but he tells WIBC he’s not sorry, because his post wasn’t motivated by race, but another four-letter word beginning with R: rape.

“To me, we don’t need people like that in society,” said Lucas. “This is a violent act committed against women and in my mind that rises to capital punishment… I can’t help what people choose to make of something, other than to say there was no intention of racism. I’m the least racist person I know. That disgusts me.”