State releases school grades; SACS improves to an A

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP/WOWO):The number of Indiana school districts receiving top state ratings has more than doubled from a year ago.

Ratings approved Wednesday by the Indiana State Board of Education show 48 school districts received an A grade. That’s nearly 17 percent of the state’s school districts. The top rating went to 23 districts, or 8 percent, last year.

The state gave B ratings to 149 districts, down from 175 in 2016. Sixty-three districts got C ratings. Seven school districts received D or F ratings, while appeals are pending for 22 districts.

Locally, Southwest Allen County Schools got an A, while Fort Wayne Community Schools got a C. The grades for Northwest Allen County Schools and East Allen County Schools have not yet been released due to pending appeals.

The ratings are based on results from last spring’s ISTEP standardized exams and whether students showed improvement.