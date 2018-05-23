State Police stepping up seatbelt enforcement

INDIANA (Network Indiana): Right now is a busy time for traveling and family vacations, which is why the Indiana State Police are breaking out their annual Click It or Ticket campaign.

It started May 21 and runs through June 3. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that 48% of people in vehicles killed in crashes in 2016 weren’t wearing seatbelts. Between the hours of 6 pm and 6 am, that number rose to 56%.

That’s why Click It or Ticket will put a heavy focus on nighttime seatbelt enforcement.

In Indiana, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $25.