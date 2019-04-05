State Police preparing for summer camp program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you have a high schooler interested in a career in law enforcement, the Indiana State Police has a special experience coming up this summer.

Trooper Mark Leatherman tells WOWO News they’ll be holding a career camp at Trine University in Angola from July 7th through the 12th, and they’re very close to what those going through the Indiana State Police Academy experience:

“I bring in a lot of our own departmental instructors… we’ll put them on the mats, teach them some punches and kicks with an instructor, and then put them in a scenario.”

$250 covers everything, including housing and meals. If you’re interested, sign up at trooper.org/camps. Space is limited.