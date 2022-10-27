State police partner with DEA for drug take back day across Indiana

INDIANA (Inside Indiana Business) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with Indiana State Police for the 23rd Drug Take Back Day Saturday October 29.

It runs from 10 am-2 pm at State Police Posts all across Indiana. The goal is for you to properly dispose your unwanted, unused, or expired medications. Law enforcement leaders say this helps prevent prescription drug abuse and theft.

“We have 14 posts around the state. The Toll Road and Lowell Posts are the only ones not participating. The Lowell Post is undergoing some construction, so it’s not really feasible at this time. The Toll Road Post doesn’t normally participate because of its geography,” said Ron Galaviz, state police captain and chief public information officer.

The program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

“Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet,” said Galaviz.

Galaviz says flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose safety and health hazards.

You can find a State Police Post near you by going here.