State Police looking to hire Regional Dispatchers for Fort Wayne Post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Looking for a job?

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for three Regional Dispatcher positions at the Fort Wayne Post.

Regional Dispatchers work to receive, collate, record, disseminate and accurately dispatch information to Department police personnel, other law enforcement agencies, and other support services.

Additional duties include providing dispatch support to other Regional Dispatch Centers statewide on an as-needed basis in response to natural disasters, inclement weather, or other operational needs.

New hires will also coordinate both emergency and non-emergency traffic, and provide emergency medical self-help to citizens while EMS units are en-route.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, as well as the completion of a Department typing test and a Department-approved Dispatch Simulation test.

Two years of public safety communications experience and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification are preferred.

The applicant must also become certified, and maintain certification, as a TDD/TTY operator and must have the ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing.

Pay starts at $30,082 per year and the deadline for applications is Friday, June 21.

To apply, click here.