State Police investigating shooting near the Indiana State House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Indiana State Police Department are investigating a shooting near the Indiana State House.

Sunday night, around 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Market Street to investigate a person shot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, along with medics, responded and found an 18-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be several gunshot wounds. He was last listed in critical, but stable condition.

Preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred on the northwest side of the Indiana State House near the Indiana Police and Firefighter Memorial. Because the crime occurred on state property, the Indiana Capitol Police along with the Indiana State Police were called to investigate.

Currently, officers are trying to locate witnesses and determine a motive for the crime, however investigators have information leading them to believe this was not a random attack.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. They’re also asking nearby business owners to review their exterior surveillance cameras.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the name of the victim will not be released at this time.