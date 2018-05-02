State officials order emergency closure of day care where boy was beaten

UPDATE:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – State officials have ordered the emergency closure of an Indianapolis day care where a woman says an attack left her 1-year-old son with a bloodied and swollen face.

The Family and Social Services Administration’s closure order says the Kiddie Garden home day care poses “an immediate threat to the life and well-being of the children” in its care.

FSSA spokeswoman Marni Lemons says the day care was ordered to immediately cease operations Tuesday. The order says a child was injured at the business “due to a lack of supervision.”

Tiffany Griffin says her 1-year-old son was hospitalized Monday after suffering a scratched, swollen and bloodied face in an attack at the day care.

Griffin says she doesn’t believe the day care owner’s contention that a 2-year-old girl attacked her son.

____

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Indianapolis police are investigating after a 1-year-old boy was apparently attacked at a daycare center, leaving his lips, eyes and face horribly swollen.

The boy’s mother, Tiffany Griffin, tells WXIN-TV she was summoned to the daycare Monday afternoon and was so outraged by her son Jesse’s scratched and bloody face that she punched a daycare worker. Griffin says her son is hospitalized.

Indianapolis police spokesman Officer Aaron Hamer says detectives are investigating, but that no arrest has been made.

Haben Ghebremichael owns the Kiddie Garden daycare. She tells The Associated Press that a 2-year-old girl attacked the boy and that she had blood on her hands afterwards.

She says while it’s not uncommon for that girl to act out, “the extent of the injuries just blows our minds.”