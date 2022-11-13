State of Penske Entertainment and IndyCar

This week’s episode: We look at the state of IndyCar three years since the announcement of Roger Penske taking control of the series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, discussing factors including teams, schedule/tracks, new markets, technology/innovation and diversity. Also, Takuma Sato may be an oval-only driver in 2023.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.