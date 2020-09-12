State of Indiana reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,076 new positive cases of COVID-19 which occurred between September 10 and 11.

There has been a total of 104,561 confirmed cases in the state of Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state reported more than 1.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted

The state also reported 17 deaths, which occurred between Sept. 2 and 11, bringing the total amount of deaths to 3,213.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is at 6.9 percent, while the cumulative rate is at 8.7 percent.

Another 72 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 52 confirmed PCR cases and 20 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 5,583 cases and 185 deaths Saturday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 249 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.

