State nearly sets new daily record for new positive COVID-19 cases at 954

INDIANPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 954 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths on Thursday.

The new positive cases are second only to the 963 reported back on April 27. The deaths, which occurred between July 12 and 22, push the state’s death toll to 2,683. There are a total of 59,602 positive cases, with 666,283 Hoosiers tested for the virus.

More numbers can be found here on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

In Allen County, the health department reported another death and 26 new positive cases. That brings the death toll to 149, and total positive cases to 3,247.

As always, the state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.