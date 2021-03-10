State makes COVID-19 vaccine available to more Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): The Indiana Department of Health on Tuesday expanded the number of people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine to include people with certain high-risk health conditions.

Before you can make an appointment, your doctor or healthcare provider will submit your information to the Indiana Department of Health. You will then receive a text message and/or email with a unique link that will allow you to sign up for an appointment.

You may receive a letter with more details in the future. You will need to bring this letter with you to your vaccine appointment.

After you get a message, email, or letter, you can sign up for a vaccine appointment at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Eligible medical conditions include:

Active dialysis patients Sickle cell disease patients Down syndrome Post-solid organ transplant People who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers; lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma



Early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood:

Cystic fibrosis Muscular dystrophy People born with severe heart defects, requiring specialized medical care. People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized in the past year. Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders. Epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly, and other severe neurologic disorders People with severe asthma who have been hospitalized for this in the past year Alpha and beta-thalassemia Spina bifida Cerebral palsy

People who require supplemental oxygen and/or tracheostomy

Pulmonary fibrosis, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, combined primary immunodeficiency disorder, HIV, daily use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, receiving tumor necrosis factor-alpha blocker or rituximab.

Intellectual and Developmentally Disabled individuals receiving home/community-based services. (Family and Social Services Administration will provide patient information for this community.)

Visit ourshot.in.gov for more information.