State lawmaker’s son to challenge US Rep. Latta in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – The son of a former state lawmaker says he’ll challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Latta next year in the congressional district covering much of northwestern Ohio.

The Blade in Toledo reports 65-year-old J. Michael Galbraith, of Maumee, plans a Democratic campaign in the 5th Congressional District.

The first-time candidate runs an investment fund and teaches personal finance at Bowling Green State University. His father, Republican John A. Galbraith, served in the Ohio Legislature from 1967 to 1986.

Galbraith says he’d advocate for strong protections for Lake Erie and favors a federal single-payer health care plan such as universal Medicare.

Latta has repeatedly been re-elected since 2007, when he won a special election for the seat.

His challenger last year, James Neu Jr. of Perrysburg, also plans to run again.