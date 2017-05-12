State honors “Four Star” schools, EACS school among winners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An elementary school in Fort Wayne is one of the best in the state.

The Indiana Department of Education announced the annual “Four Star Schools” honorees this morning. The designation is given to the schools recognized by the Department as the best in the state.

Cedarville Elementary School of East Allen County Schools made the list, as did St. Bernard Elementary in Wabash.

To receive Four Star designation, a school must receive an “A” on the state’s A-thru-F accountability system, have excellent ISTEP pass rates, carry an overall high graduation rate, and show success in closing achievement gaps.

Find the full list of winning schools here.