State health officials calling for STD education and testing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana health officials calling for STD education and testing as April is STD Awareness Month.

Officials with the Indiana State Department of Health are urging healthcare providers to educate patients about their risks of syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea amid a national increase in cases.

The number of infectious syphilis cases in Indiana rose 70 percent between 2014 and 2015. Cases of gonorrhea and chlamydia also have increased.

“The surge in these preventable and often serious infections is troubling,” said State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H. “I urge all healthcare providers to discuss risk factors with their patients and pursue testing and treatment so we can prevent additional cases.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking patients and providers across the U.S. to be diligent about STD testing and treatment. The CDC recommends that all patients who test positive for syphilis also be tested for HIV.

Syphilis is most infectious in its primary and secondary stages, but anyone with untreated syphilis of less than one year’s duration is considered able to transmit the infection. Untreated syphilis can lead to serious complications.

Visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.StateHealth.in.gov for more health and safety information.