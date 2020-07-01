State Fair’s ‘Make It With Wool’ Contest and Wool Room Shop to Go Virtual

Purdue Agriculture’s Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program annually supports the “Make It With Wool” (MIWW) competition and the sheep barn’s Wool ‘N’ Ewe Room during the course of the Indiana State Fair. Due to the cancellation of this year’s state fair, the Indiana Sheep Association (ISA), will present both programs virtually for would-be fairgoers.

Indiana Make It With Wool Competition

Indiana’s MIWW contest focuses attention on the beauty and versatility of wool as a fabric. This year, the contest will change from an in-person judging and public fashion show at the state fair to a virtual judging event. Contestants may compete in one of four age categories: pre-teen (ages 12-under), junior (ages 13-16), senior (ages 17-24) and adult (ages 25-above). In addition to garment categories, MIWW now also offers the categories “Made for Others,” “Home Decor,” and “Wearable Accessories.”

The guidelines, entry forms and fee information for all MIWW categories can be found on the Indiana Make It with Wool Facebook page (@IndianaMIWW) or the Indiana Sheep Association website. All interested in participating in this year’s virtual competition need to send in their entry packages postmarked no later than Sept. 1. Any questions about the 2020 state virtual contest should be directed to Robyn Hein, Indiana state MIWW director, at robynheine@yahoo.com or by phone at 317-873-5125.

ISA’s Wool ‘N’ Ewe Room and Ewe 2 shops

Annually, during the Indiana State Fair, ISA hosts two shops that sell wool products, raw fleeces, decor and other ag and livestock show-related items. ISA receives a commission from the sale of these products, which goes to support the organization’s commitment to promoting Indiana’s sheep industry. This year, the shop will go on in the form of an online store that will run Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. Customers may browse the online products and store. In addition, anyone with questions about the shop or interested in selling raw fleeces in the virtual store need to contact the Indiana S&W communications assistant, Emma O’Brien, at emmaellenhopkins@yahoo.com.

About the Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program

The Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program was created to support educational, promotional and research efforts involving sheep in Indiana. Funds for the council are collected from the sale of all sheep in Indiana – 0.5 percent of the net market price of each sheep sold. All funds collected by stockyards, sale managers, producers and others should be sent to the council’s business office at Purdue. Indiana S&W works closely with the Indiana Sheep Association to support industry-related promotion. More information is on the program’s website.