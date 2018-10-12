State Education Superintendent explains decision to not seek second term

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick surprised many when she announced last week she would not be seeking another term in office.

The Republican appeared on Fort Wayne’s Morning News on WOWO Friday morning and explains there are a few reasons for that; the biggest of which is the fact that her position is technically already on the chopping block, so to speak:

“The way the law is right now, I would’ve had one more go at it, and then an appointment would have come on the next term. There’s a lot of chatter about an election vs. an appointment, and we’re trying to calm that chatter down.”

She’s referring to a bill passed by state lawmakers last year that makes the State Superintendent position an appointed, rather than elected, position. It was set to take effect in 2021.

McCormick says she’ll continue to work on serving kids after her term ends in 2020.