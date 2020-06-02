State death toll due to COVID-19 surpasses 2,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 430 new positive cases and 46 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the death toll surpassing two thousand.

The deaths, which happened between April 9 and June 1, push the state’s death toll to 2,022. The 430 new positive cases push total positive cases to 35,237.

A total of 271,919 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus. However, the infection rate dropped a tenth to 13 percent.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.