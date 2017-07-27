State appeals court hears Fort Wayne’s lawsuit against Fire Protection District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne isn’t dropping its legal fight with the Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District.

The city says the district collected property taxes to the tune of “several hundred thousand dollars a year” from 1987 to 2006 that should’ve gone to the city’s Fire Department, which took over fire protection in an area the city had annexed that used to be served by the district.

The case was dismissed in Allen County Superior Court late last year, but the Journal Gazette reports the city has now taken the lawsuit to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The district’s lawyers say a provision in annexation law should spare them from losing the tax dollars that were collected.