State adds new 521 positive cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 521 new positive cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths on Thursday.

The deaths, which occurred between June 19 and July 8, are down from 15 reported Wednesday. However, new positive cases are up from yesterday’s report of 455.

Total positive cases are now at 49,575. Overall, 542,292 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reports another 36 residents tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll was unchanged at 132.

However, 33 cases were removed from the county’s numbers after data reconciling from the state. Those cases were either duplicate entries or cases with residents from other counties. Total positive cases in Allen County now stand at 2,866 with the update.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.