State adds 970 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 970 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Thursday.

The deaths, which occurred between July 17 and 23, grow the state’s death toll to 2,746.

The new positive cases push total positive cases to 65,253. Overall, 735,848 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data, including now the 7-day positivity rate and the total tests administered, on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 40 new positive cases and two additional deaths. The death toll is now at 157, with total positive cases at 3,490.

The state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting from the state.