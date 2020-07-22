State adds 763 new positive COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 763 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The deaths, which occurred between June 19 and July 21, push the state’s death toll to 2,666. The 763 new positive cases are up from 734 reported on Tuesday. Total positive cases are now at 58,673. Overall, 654,413 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

More data is available on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported 17 new positive cases, pushing that total to 3,221. Also, an additional nine deaths were added due to a delay on reporting of deaths to the department. That pushes the death toll to 148.