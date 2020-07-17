State adds 747 new positive COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 747 new positive cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Friday.

The deaths, which occurred between July 4 and 16, push the state’s death toll to 2,610. New positive cases, up from 735 reported Thursday, now stand at 54,813. Overall, 604,635 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

More data is available on the state’ coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 27 new positive tests. Total positive cases are now at 3,065. The death toll was unchanged at 139.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.