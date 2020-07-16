State adds 735 new positive COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 735 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Thursday.

The new positive cases are up from 700 reported Wednesday. The deaths, which happened between May 22 and July 15, push the state’s death toll to 2,602. Total positive cases now stand at 54,080. Overall, 595,558 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported another person has died and 21 more tested positive. That pushes the death toll to 139 and total positive cases to 3,038.