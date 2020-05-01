State adds 55 deaths, 815 new positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 55 additional deaths and 815 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The deaths, which occurred between April 14 and April 30, push the state’s death toll from the coronavirus to 1,062. There are now 18,630 total positive cases.

A total of 99,639 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view the state’s full dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health says another resident has died and 22 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 50 residents have died and 579 people in the county have tested positive.

As a reminder, the numbers from the state and the county may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.