State adds 51 deaths, 862 new positive cases from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health says another 51 people have died and 862 people have tested positive from COVID-19 in numbers released on Wednesday.

The deaths, which happened between April 20 and May 5, push the state’s death toll to 1,264. Total positive cases from the coronavirus are now at 21,870.

A total of 120,496 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can see more numbers on the state’s dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health says another 41 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 729 positive cases. The death toll was unchanged at 59.

The numbers provided by the state may not match Allen County’s numbers due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.