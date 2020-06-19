State adds 389 new positive COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 389 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths.

The 389 cases are a drop from 584 reported yesterday. Total positive cases are now at 41,746, with 392,887 Hoosiers tested for the virus.

The 23 deaths happened between June 10 and June 18.

You can see more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 25 new positive cases, bringing the total to 2,331. The death toll was unchanged at 92.

The state and county numbers may differ due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.