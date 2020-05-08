State adds 33 additional deaths, 675 new positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 33 additional deaths and 675 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The deaths, which happened between April 25 and May 7, grow the state’s death toll to 1,328. Total positive cases are now at 23,146. 130,128 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, the department of health reported 20 new positive cases, pushing the total to 770. The death toll went up by 1 to 60.

The state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.