State adds 31 deaths, 650 new positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths and 650 new positive cases from COVID-19 Thursday.

The deaths, which occurred between April 21 and May 6, push the state’s death toll to 1,295. Positive cases now stand at 22,503.

A total of 124,782 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19.

You can view the state’s full coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, the department of health reported 21 new positive cases, pushing the total to 750. The death toll was unchanged at 59.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.