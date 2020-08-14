State adds 1,079 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,079 new positive cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Friday.

The deaths, which happened between Aug. 7 and 13, push the state’s death toll to 2,906.

Total positive cases now stand at 78,632. Overall, 886,489 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can see more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported four new deaths and 57 new positive cases. Total cases are now at 4,198. The death toll now stands at 166.

The state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.