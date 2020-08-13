State adds 1,046 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,046 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths on Thursday.

The deaths, which happened between July 31 and Aug. 12, push the state’s death toll to 2,898.

Total positive cases now stand at 77,565. Overall, 877,970 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 68 new positive cases, with 65 confirmed and three probable antigen cases. Total cases are now at 4,141. The death toll was unchanged at 162.

The state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.