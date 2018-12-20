Start of winter to be more “wet” than “white”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tomorrow is the first day of winter, and we might get some snow right on time.

The National Weather Service says most of Friday will have rain, but after 5pm, temperatures will drop low enough for that rain to become snow, which will continue off and on through 1am.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 20s, but our chances for a white Christmas are still pretty slim, as forecasts call for little to no accumulation Friday, and daytime highs will be above freezing through Christmas Day.