STAR Financial Group Names New President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): STAR Financial Group has selected Kristin Marcuccilli as president. The parent of STAR Financial Bank tells Inside Indiana Business that Marcuccilli will succeed Tom Marcuccilli, who has served as the bank’s president and chairman for nearly 40 years. Kristin Marcuccilli has served as chief operating officer of STAR Financial Bank since 2013. The bank did not specify if she will retain her position as COO in addition to her new role. Kristin Marcuccilli joined the bank in 2008, serving in a variety of retail delivery, digital banking, marketing and strategic planning roles. As COO, the bank says she was responsible for oversight of bank operations, information technology and digital strategy, as well as construction and project management.