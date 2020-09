FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are on the scene of a standoff on the city’s north side.

Police were called to a home near the intersection of Cook and Coldwater Road at around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Police say that this is likely a domestic situation.

Due to the standoff, Shawnee Middle School and Lincoln Elementary School are on lockdown.