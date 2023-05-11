Standoff leads to barricaded individual arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After an hours-long standoff, a Fort Wayne man was taken into custody by police.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report search warrants were served on a home on the 500 block of Lawton Place, behind The Pub at 1802.

The suspect had two active search warrants for his arrest, one for dealing methamphetamine and violating probation.

The man refused to leave the home and was believed to be armed.

Authorities say the Crisis Response Team, Air Support Unit, and Emergency Services Team were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. The man surrendered a little before 1:30 Thursday morning.

The man’s identity has not been revealed.