Stabbing suspect shot dead by police officer

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man was fatally shot by a Grant County police officer last night.

According to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of South Central Avenue in Marion a few minutes after 6pm Sunday on reports of a possible stabbing.

Lt. Matthew Sneed ended up jumping onto the hood of a car that the suspect drove right at him; Sneed fired several shots through the windshield, and the man behind the wheel – identified as Daniel Young of Marion – died at an area hospital.

Police believe Young was involved in the reported stabbing, which left one person injured. Their condition was not released.

An investigation into what happened is being handled by the Indiana State Police.