Stabbing in Fort Wayne early Sunday, one in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One woman is in critical condition after receiving stab wounds early Sunday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department attempted to visit the woman in the hospital around 2 a.m. after learning she was driven there by a private party, and was suffering from stab wounds.

Hospital staff informed the officers that she was in critical condition from the wounds.

Officers are unsure at this time where the incident took place and are attempting to locate anyone who may have information.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.