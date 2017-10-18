St. Joseph Hospital planning adjustments to psych patient capacity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne hospital is making a change to how it approaches psychiatric care.

St. Joseph Hospital will practically double the amount of beds devoted to adult psychiatric patients by the end of the year.

That’s what Lutheran Health Network CEO Mike Poore told the Journal Gazette Tuesday, saying while those beds will be increasing from 17 to 30, the number of beds set aside for geriatric psych patients will do the exact opposite, moving from 30 to just 17.

Poore says that’s because St. Joe has a waiting list for the adult psych department, while beds on the geriatric side go unused.

It’s a short-term solution, as Lutheran plans on building a new downtown hospital to eventually replace St. Joseph in the coming years.