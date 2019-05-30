St. Joseph Hospital announces new CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – St. Joseph Hospital announced its new executive chief officer Thursday.

Jake Golich will start his new position as CEO on July 8.

Golich previously served as CEO at the Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. He served the 178-bed hospital as CEO for more than two years. He also worked as the administrator at Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital, and associate administrator and COO at Mountain Vista within a ten-year time period.

“Jake is eager to meet the high expectations we have laid out for this position, and his enthusiasm to be part of the revitalization taking place in downtown Fort Wayne was clear to me and others during the interview process, said Mark Medley, regional president and chief executive officer, Lutheran Health Network.

Golich is a native of the Chicagoland area, and received a bachelor’s in business administration from Illinois State University. He received a master’s in healthcare administration from the University of Illinois.