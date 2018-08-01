St. Joe Hospital CEO resigning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – St. Joe Hospital CEO Karen Fordham is resigning, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Fordham was previously in the news four months ago when she made headlines for allegedly saying former Lutheran CEO Brian Bauer “should be shot and killed” during a meeting.

Her resignation was announced via email Monday, July 30 by Lutheran Health Network CEO Mike Poore.

The email states, “Karen Fordham has resigned her position as CEO and will be moving out of state for a position with another CHS-affiliated hospital… Lisa Dolan will serve as interim CEO.”

The company plans to search for a new, more permanent CEO immediately.

Fordham was only named CEO of St. Joe Hospital this past January.