St. Joe Hospital celebrates 150 years with block party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – St. Joe Hospital is kicking off a year of community service projects to celebrate the 150th anniversary.

The hospital opened on May 4, 1869 and was once considered “the country hospital” prior to its annexation into the city in 1900. The building was actually the Rockhill Hotel with 65 rooms prior to the opening of the hospital. The occasion celebrates its 150th year of being in an urban setting.

The kick off will be with a block party at the St. Joe Hospital courtyard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Guests can enjoy live music from Dr. Tom Kintanar’s band, Not My Kids along with six food trucks and a kid’s corner featuring units from the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Lutheran Ground.

Many activities are planned throughout the year with a 150+ theme. Community involvement activities include collecting 150+ pounds of food for Community Harvest Food Bank in May. In June, they will be collecting 150+ pints of blood for the American Red Cross.

For a list of events, more information or if you want to participate in any of the activities, click here.