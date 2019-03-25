St. Joe CEO leaves for new job

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who was set to take over as CEO of St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne has left for another job… before even officially taking over.

Paula Autry was set to start her post as CEO of St. Joseph Hospital on April 1st, but Lutheran Health Network spokesman Geoff Thomas tells the Journal Gazette she will instead take a position as “project CEO” with Community Health Systems, which is Lutheran’s parent company.

Autry had been Lutheran Hospital CEO for less than a year-and-a-half before her transfer to St. Joe was announced.

Tony Degina will step in as interim CEO for St. Joseph on Wednesday.