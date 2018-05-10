St. Francis planning for student health clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The University of Saint Francis is in the planning process of making a free-standing health clinic for students just across the road from their campus.

The university has asked the Department of Planning Services to rezone 1512 and 1516 Leesburg Road from residential to professional office, according to the Journal Gazette. The properties will be turned into a clinic and parking lot.

The facility will take the place of the current third-party clinic agreements to care for students.

Rob Hines, a university spokesman, says the clinic is in the early stages of planning, and there is no further information about the health center at this time.