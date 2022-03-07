Spring Forward on the Trails! bike ride this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The public is invited to celebrate warmer weather to come with a nine-mile long bike ride this Sunday, March 13th at 1:00 p.m.

The ride is hosted by the City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails Department and Fort Wayne Trails. The event also includes a visit to the Safety village where participants can explore the miniature buildings and streetscapes there. Bike patrol officers will be joining the ride and providing bicycle safety reviews at the village.

The event is free and open to all ages and skill levels. Riders are asked to meet the Foster Park Trailhead near Pavilion #1. Helmets are recommended.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact Greenways Program Manager Neil Miller at (260) 427-6228.