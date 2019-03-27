Sportsman’s Warehouse to set up shop in former Staples location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new sporting goods store will be filling a vacant space near Jefferson Pointe.

The space on Illinois Road had been empty since Fort Wayne’s Staples office supply store closed last year, but Fort Wayne’s NBC reports Sportsman’s Warehouse will be taking up the 24,000 square-foot location to make its first Indiana location.

The Utah-based company sells items for hunting, fishing, camping and shooting sports, and will have a presence in 25 states once the Fort Wayne location joins stores planned in Michigan and Tennessee.